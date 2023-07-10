CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Beaten Up By Deepika Padukone In Saree; Is Nayanthara Chasing SRK?

Live now

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Beaten Up By Deepika Padukone In Saree; Is Nayanthara Chasing SRK?

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan promises a massy film for fans. The actor plays an out and out action star in the Atlee film.

Published By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 12:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Jawan, Jawan trailer, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara,
Jawan preveu LIVE updates: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone have everyone talking.

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan finally put an end to the wait and released the prevue of Jawan. One of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. The prevue has also confirmed that Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film.

In the prevue that was released today, July 10, Atlee revealed that Shah Rukh plays the hero and villain in the film. Thus hinting that he has a double role to play. While one of them plays the role of a police officer, the other seems to

Jul 10, 2023 12:53 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Is that Parvathy Thiruvothu?

Besides Priya Mani, the Jawan prevue seemingly confirms that Parvathy Thiruvothu is in the movie as well.

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Is that Parvathy Thiruvothu?

Jul 10, 2023 12:51 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Priya Mani's first look out

Priya Mani will be seen in Jawan, the prevue has confirmed. The actress is seen holding guns and prepare for battle in the video.

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Priya Mani's first look out

Jul 10, 2023 12:49 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: YRF to distribute Jawan internationally

Yash Raj Films turn distributors for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in international markets.

Jul 10, 2023 12:45 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan film ignites memories of several South films

With the release of Jawan’s prevue, several social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons with other South Indian films and international titles.

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan film ignites memories of several South films

Jul 10, 2023 12:41 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Anirudh R's music stands out

It is no secret that Anirudh R not only elevates the trailer and movie to a mass level but also manages to stand out on its own. Jawan is no different. The background score of the prevue has already impressed fans and now, everyone is eager for the album to drop.

Jul 10, 2023 12:38 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Vijay Sethupathi's first look revealed

Vijay Sethupathi plays a pivotal role in Jawan. Although details about his role are still under the wraps, the actor’s first look was revealed in the prevue. The actor was seen packing a punch.

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Vijay Sethupathi's first look revealed

Jul 10, 2023 12:28 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone beats up SRK

The Jawan prevue confirmed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the film. The actress has a special appearance and in the prevue, she is seen beating SRK up.

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone beats up SRK

Jul 10, 2023 12:24 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Nayanthara's first look out

The Jawan prevue finally revealed the first look of Nayanthara. The Atlee-SRK film marks her first Bollywood project.

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Nayanthara's first look out

Jul 10, 2023 12:23 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Hostage in Atlee Film

The Jawan Prevue finally dropped today and it promises a massy experience. Shah Rukh Khan doubles up as a hero and villain in the film. Watch the prevue below:

be playing a villain out for vengeance. The prevue revealed that Shah Rukh will be joined by a team of women, comprising Priya Mani, Parvathy Thiruvothu and more, as he goes rogue.

It has also been revealed that Shah Rukh will sport several looks in the film. From a masked look to a bald look, Shah Rukh is pulling off each look with ease.

The prevue has generated massive buzz online. Many fans are surprised that Jawan revealed several details about the film, considering that there are still two months for the film’s release. However, they are glad that Atlee treated them to an impressive prevue.

Sharing the prevue on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” He also shared the prevue of the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second big release this year. The actor delivered a blockbuster earlier this year with Pathaan. Starring in the titular role, the YRF film marked his comeback on the big screen after four long years. The film went on to become a blockbuster.

