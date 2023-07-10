Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Beaten Up By Deepika Padukone In Saree; Is Nayanthara Chasing SRK?

Read more

be playing a villain out for vengeance. The prevue revealed that Shah Rukh will be joined by a team of women, comprising Priya Mani, Parvathy Thiruvothu and more, as he goes rogue.

It has also been revealed that Shah Rukh will sport several looks in the film. From a masked look to a bald look, Shah Rukh is pulling off each look with ease.

The prevue has generated massive buzz online. Many fans are surprised that Jawan revealed several details about the film, considering that there are still two months for the film’s release. However, they are glad that Atlee treated them to an impressive prevue.

Sharing the prevue on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” He also shared the prevue of the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second big release this year. The actor delivered a blockbuster earlier this year with Pathaan. Starring in the titular role, the YRF film marked his comeback on the big screen after four long years. The film went on to become a blockbuster.