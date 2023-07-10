Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Sports a Masked Look, Is It a Nod to Vikram's Anniyan aka Aparichit?

Jawan Prevue: Jawan prevue dropped on Monday and it features Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. While SRK was seen covered in bandages and sporting a bald look, his masked look has caught everyone’s attention. In the first half of the prevue, Shah Rukh was seen sporting a white mask-like look. Although the look has generated curiousity, many also couldn’t help but recall Vikram’s iconic film Anniyan/Aparichit.

Fans would remember that in the film, Vikram plays a man with multiple personalities. One of which is Anniyan, a man with half a mask. Both the looks feature similar white masks. To top it off, in one of the scenes of the prevue, Shah Rukh is seen sporting a massive ring, much like how Anniyan did in the film.

Given the similarities in the style of masks, a few social media users took to Reddit and Twitter to confessed that SRK’s look reminded them of the Tamil film. “This looks like the Anniyan mask," a user on Reddit said.

SRK ANNIYAN I REPEAT SRK ANNIYAN pic.twitter.com/oHT7fq0Zi3— jawan engine fafa (@TLegoude) July 10, 2023

Getting Aparichit and Sivaji: The Boss vibes from the #Jawan teaser. Good to see @iamsrk in an anti-hero character. The bgm by Anirudh Ravichander is fire and expect it to be a great album like Vikram. Looking forward to this one. #JawanPrevue pic.twitter.com/VLH70bTkBo— Prasad Rajguru (@PrasadRajguru1) July 10, 2023

Interestingly, Atlee was an assistant director of Shankar, the filmmaker who made Anniyan. Owing to the connection, a few fans feel that the look is a nod to Shankar. “To everyone saying the mask is copied from anniyan, the director Atlee is a former AD of Director SHANKAR, and this is a easter egg of sorts from him," a Reddit user wrote. “I guess it is one of the masks srk will use and dispose and a nod to Anniyan," added another.

Jawan is slated to release on September 7. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone.