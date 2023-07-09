Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee to Film a 'Chartbuster Song' in Dubai, SRK Picks 'Special Location'

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan fans gearing up for a ‘preveu’ of Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan fans are eager to see the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. While the countdown has begun, a new report has now claimed that SRK and Atlee could be reuniting for the shoot of a song for the highly-anticipated film. It is claimed that the actor-director duo is working on a ‘chartbuster song’ and it will be filming in Dubai.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama that the song will be shot over six days and the location has been handpicked by Shah Rukh Khan. “While the final edit is locked, the team believes that there is a scope for one chartbuster song in the narrative. And the team will be shooting for a song in Dubai. We are still not sure if the song in question is a new one or is it a reshoot of a song that was shot in Mumbai on May 11," the insider said.

“The Jawan song will be shot in Dubai at a special location locked by SRK and his team. The song will be shot over a period of 6 days and is touted to be the song with the best visuals in the album. It’s a surprise package for the fans," the source added. Well, it seems like Shah Rukh and Atlee are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that fans have a massy experience at the theatres.

Jawan is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. The film also reportedly features a cameo by Deepika Padukone. Although the plot is kept under tight wraps, it is rumoured that Shah Rukh is playing a double role in the film. The film marks Shah Rukh’s first project with Atlee and Nayanthara. On Saturday night, the superstar confirmed that a ‘preveu’ will drop on July 10.

Slated to release on September 7, Jawan is SRK’s second big release this year. He made his comeback earlier this year with Pathaan, which went on to become one of the biggest hits in the history of Bollywood.