Jawan Trailer: SRK Risks It All In The Massy Film, Vijay Sethupathi Sends Shivers Down The Spine

Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan fans, the wait has finally ended! The highly-anticipated trailer of Jawan has released and it promises an action-packed experience at the cinemas. After prolonged wait, Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan released the trailer of Jawan and it reveals a lot more about the plot of the film. The trailer also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and other crucial cast members of Jawan.

The Jawan trailer also gives fans a look at Shah Rukh’s various looks in the movie. While the trailer was digitally released on Thursday morning, fans will get to see the Jawan trailer played on the Burj Khalifa on Thursday evening. Shah Rukh has flown to Dubai for the same.

The trailer arrived a day after the grand Jawan audio launch and a little over a month after SRK released the Jawan prevue. At the audio launch, Shah Rukh was all praise for the team behind the making of the film. At the launch, Shah Rukh also shared a special message for Anirudh R, the music composer of Jawan. “I remember Atlee sir telling me that, there is this young kid, I have seen him like a baby ‘Why this Kolaveri Kolaveri di’, and from that time I have been wanting to meet him and Atlee sir told me there this young kid can we do one song with him in the Tamil version and the Hindi version and I said no we have to do all the songs with only Annirudh and the amount of hard work he has put in, Thank you, Annirudh, I love you so much. And a big gratitude and love to your parents to both father and mother. Thank you sir and ma’am."

Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.