Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's Name in Atlee Film Has a MASSIVE Connection With Akshay Kumar

Just one week ahead of Jawan’s release, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan entertainer. It’s no surprise that the trailer became the talk of the town within minutes, as King Khan along with his co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi give a glimpse of their world of cops and gangsters.

The Jawan trailer also gives fans a glimpse at Shah Rukh’s various looks in the movie. It was earlier also reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film, where he would be sporting six different looks. It was claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad. Looks like the rumours were actually true.

A screen grab from the trailer indeed gave away Shah Rukh’s name in the film for one of his characters. The batch on Shah Rukh Khan’s uniform read Vikram Rathore. One can also make a connection with his character with that of Akshay Kumar from Rowdy Rathore. Akshay who played the role of an IPS Officer in the film was also named Vikram Rathore.

While the trailer was digitally released on Thursday morning, fans will get to see the Jawan trailer played on the Burj Khalifa on Thursday evening. Shah Rukh has flown to Dubai for the same.

The trailer arrived a day after the grand Jawan audio launch and a little over a month after SRK released the Jawan prevue. At the audio launch, Shah Rukh was all praise for the team behind the making of the film. At the launch, Shah Rukh also shared a special message for Anirudh R, the music composer of Jawan. “I remember Atlee sir telling me that, there is this young kid, I have seen him like a baby ‘Why this Kolaveri Kolaveri di’, and from that time I have been wanting to meet him and Atlee sir told me there this young kid can we do one song with him in the Tamil version and the Hindi version and I said no we have to do all the songs with only Annirudh and the amount of hard work he has put in, Thank you, Annirudh, I love you so much. And a big gratitude and love to your parents to both father and mother. Thank you sir and ma’am.”

Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.