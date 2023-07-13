Jawan: Vignesh Shivan Reveals a Massive Spoiler From Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara Film?

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming pan-India film Jawan is roaring across the country even before it has been let out of its cage. The action-packed prevue that was released this week has truly amped the excitement among fans as they’ve been trying their best to come up with their own theories pertaining to the plot of the film. Amid all this, Vignesh Shivan, director husband to Nayanthara, one of the female leads of the film hinted at a major plot point when he was giving a shoutout to his wife.

Taking to his Instagram stories and sharing the prevue of Jawan, Santosh cheered for Nayanthara. He wrote,"How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his Bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug, hatss off! Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin (hot face emoji) dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir (red heart emoji) @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalrajan."

King Khan was quick to respond to this adulation as he wrote on Twitter,"VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!"

soooo kind of you sir ❤️ Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance , so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK… https://t.co/hqOSBI3YUF— VigneshShivan (@VigneshShivN) July 12, 2023

Vignesh Shivan replied, “soooo kind of you sir ❤️ Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance , so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah ☺️❤️ #Jawan @Atlee_dir gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster ❤️."

The prevue revealed that Shah Rukh’s character was born in the jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and brining justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son.

The September release sees the superstar headline the project while ace Tamil director Atlee helms the project. Besides SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone is also seen in the prevue making a special special appearance in the movie.