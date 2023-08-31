Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Make a Rare Joint Appearance With Mamta Banerjee, Photos Go Viral

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan came together for a happy family picture with Mamta Banerjee. The West Bengal CM was in Mumbai on Wednesday evening to meet the Bachchan family for Raksha Bandhan. While photos from her visit were shared online by paparazzi, a new set of photos show the political leader posing with the family.

In the photos that have now gone viral, a happy Jaya Bachchan was seen standing beside Mamta while Aishwarya and Aaradhya stood on the other side. Other Bachchan family members also sported big smiles as they posed for the camera. The family was seen dressed in traditional outfits. After the family photos, Jaya was seen giving Mamta a warm hug before she left.

The photos were shared by her party India Trinamool Congress on X, previously known as Twitter, with the caption, “Today, Hon’ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai. She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavours. Few glimpses from the visit.”

Check out the photos below:

Today, Hon'ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai. She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavours. Few glimpses from the visit 👇 pic.twitter.com/MxgcoKi95B — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 30, 2023

Speaking with ANI, Mamta Banerjee called Amitabh Bachchan a ‘Bharat Ratna’ and showered him and the family with love. “I am happy today. I met Bharat Ratan of India Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee called Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Bharat Ratan) and also tied him rakhi. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also…I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival," she said. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan was among the guests at the Kolkata International Film Festival inauguration function.