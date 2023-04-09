Jaya Bachchan Birthday: 5 Evergreen Songs of the Actress with Amitabh Bachchan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAYA BACHCHAN: Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan needs no special introduction. Guddi, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, are some of the Hindi cinema’s finest gems Jaya Bachchan went on to star in. She made her acting debut in the 1963 film Mahanagar and went on to establish herself as one of the most prominent actresses in the Indian film industry during the 1970s and 1980s.

Apart from working with A-lister actors, Jaya Bachchan also worked alongside her husband Amitabh Bachchan in several films including Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, and Silsila.

They are unquestionably one of the most iconic couples in Bollywood, and their on-screen chemistry has been loved by audiences for decades. Their songs together have always been a treat to watch, and they have become a classic example of love, romance, and passion in Indian cinema.

Here are 5 songs starring Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan that are indeed timeless and have managed to stay relevant even after decades of their release

Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina - Abhimaan (1973)

This romantic song sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar is a masterpiece by S.D. Burman. Jaya and Amitabh’s on-screen chemistry in this song is pure magic. The lyrics are poetic and romantic, capturing the essence of the film’s theme of love, trust, and companionship. It is one of the most popular and enduring songs in the history of Bollywood music and has been covered by many artists over the years. Chupke Chupke Chal Ri Purvaiya- Chupke Chupke (1975)

This melodious song sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey and composed by S.D. Burman is a beautiful depiction of love and monsoon. Jaya and Amitabh’s chemistry in the song is endearing. The song is a beautiful expression of joy and freedom. The melody is light and breezy, with the use of flute and other instruments adding to the carefree quality of the song. The lyrics are poetic and celebratory, capturing the essence of the film’s theme- happiness and simplicity. Teri Bindiya Re - Abhimaan (1973)

The song features the lead actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, who play a married couple in the film. In the song, Amitabh Bachchan’s character encourages his wife, played by Jaya Bachchan, to continue pursuing her passion for singing despite the challenges she faces. The beautiful melody and soulful lyrics of “Teri Bindiya Re" have made it a timeless classic in Indian film music. The song has been covered by many artists and remains a popular choice for romantic performances and cultural events. Loote Koi Mann Ka Nagar - Abhimaan (1973)

The song features Jaya Bachchan’s character, who is a talented singer and rises to fame, while her husband’s career takes a downturn. The song expresses the pain and loneliness that she feels as she achieves success but loses her husband’s love and support. The poignant lyrics and Lata Mangeshkar’s haunting voice make “Loote Koi Mann Ka Nagar" a memorable and emotionally charged song. The song has become a classic in Indian film music and is considered one of Jaya Bachchan’s finest performances as an actress. Ab toh hai tumse har khushi apni - Abhimaan (1973)

The song is a romantic duet featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s characters, expressing their love and devotion to each other. The lyrics convey a sense of deep connection and commitment, as they promise to stand by each other through thick and thin. The soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics of “Ab toh hai tumse har khushi apni" have made it a timeless classic in Indian film music.

