Jaya Bachchan's Father Felt She Should Have 'Waited' to Marry Amitabh, Said 'Hope You Know...'

Jaya Bachchan turned 75 on Sunday. The veteran actress, who amazed everyone with her brilliant performances in classics such as Abhimaan, Guddi, Mili, and Silsila, among others, continues to be in the spotlight even now for her unparalleled grace and bold demeanor. Besides her work in the industry and in politics, Jaya often makes the headlines for her marriage with Amitabh Bachchan. While we’ve seen pictures of the couple’s wedding go viral often on social media, an old interview about her talking about getting her parents’ approval to the marriage has now caught our attention.

Speaking with India Today back in 2012, Jaya Bachchan revealed that while her mother Indira was fond of Amitabh, her father, Taroon Kumar Bhaduri felt that the wedding could wait a little, letting Jaya pursue her career a little more before settling down.

“His parents were affectionate with me. They wanted to see him married and settled. I was in Madras shooting for Naya Din Nayee Raat when he called to say that he had spoken to his parents about getting married to me. His father was very happy," she told the publication at the time.

“On seeing his happiness his mother wept with joy. As for my own mother, she was already extremely fond of him. On the other hand, my father felt that perhaps we should wait for a while so I could pursue my career a little further. He said, ‘I hope both of you know what you are doing but if your mind is made up, I have no objections,'" she recalled. “Whenever I look back on our marriage, I cannot help feeling that the months and days sped by swiftly. Zanjeer had been released in May and by June 4, we were man and wife," she added.

In the same interview, the veteran actress opened up about Amitabh’s love language. She said Amitabh used to buy her expensive sarees, mostly white sarees with purple borders. She confessed purple doesn’t suit her but she would wear them to not hurt the actor. “It felt good to be with Amit, I wanted to be with him forever. In my eyes he could do no wrong," she said.

Jaya Bachchan is all set to make her acting comeback this year. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi playing pivotal roles as well.

