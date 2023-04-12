CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Jaya Bachchan Interacts With Paparazzi, Reacts to Them Saying 'You Look Nice' in Viral Old Video
Jaya Bachchan Interacts With Paparazzi, Reacts to Them Saying 'You Look Nice' in Viral Old Video

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 20:54 IST

Mumbai, India

In an old video, Jaya Bachchan can be seen reacting to the paparazzi after they complimented her during an event.

Jaya Bachchan’s recent paparazzi interactions have not been pleasant ones as the veteran actress often seemed irked with them. She also voiced her problem with the shutterbugs invading her privacy and is often seen ‘scolding’ them when they try to click her. However, the ace actress also has had pleasant interactions with the media people and a video of one such interaction is going viral on social media.

In the video shared on Instagram, the paparazzi can be seen greeting the actress. Jaya, who seemed to be in a good mood, greeted them back. However, one of them complimented her and told her she is looking nice. To this, she first seems shocked but then asks, “Who said that?" The camera person responds, following which she can be seen letting out a smile. She further said, looking at the person who complimented her. “You did? Wow"

Watch the video here:

In another video, Jaya Bachchan could be heard explaining why she gets angry at the paparazzi. She says, “Kya hai, jab aisa hota hai na (the public gathering) toh main photo dene ke liye tyaar hoon. Magar jab personal cheez hoti hai tab aap chupke chupke photo lete ho, mujhe acha nahi lagta."

Last year, appearing on granddaughter Navya Naveli’s maiden podcast ‘What The Hell Navya?’, Jaya explained she ‘hated’ that the paparazzi interfered in her personal space. “I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)" she said, adding that she has had an issue with the paparazzi culture for years now.

