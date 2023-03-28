Jaya Reacts to Kunal's 'Madhuri...Leprous Prostitute' Line; Priyanka Got 'Tired of Politics' in Bollywood

Netflix is under fire for its popular show The Big Bang Theory. Political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar sent a legal notice to the OTT giant over one of the dialogues in the show concerning Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In one of the scenes, the character of Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons calls Aishwarya ‘a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit’, to which Rajesh Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar says, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute."Now, actress-politician Jaya Bachchan has reacted to this statement.

Ranveer Singh is head over heels in love with his wife, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. The actor never fails to win over his fans with his romantic gestures for his wife of five years. Now, a video of Ranveer cutely flirting with Deepika at the Indian Sports Honours event has emerged on social media.

Anew picture of rumoured lovebirds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is taking the internet by storm. The actors, who have been reportedly dating for a while now, were seen at a restaurant in London. The picture was taken back in February but has caught fans’ attention only recently and has been going viral ever since.

Kangana Ranaut has made a shocking allegation against Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. The actress has alleged that Karan Johar “banned" Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood because of her “friendship" with Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana, in a series of tweets, alleged that Karan “harassed" Priyanka Chopra to a point where “she had to leave India".

Priyanka Chopra not only had a successful career in Bollywood but our ‘desi girl’ is also making her mark in Hollywood. She was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4 and has impressive international projects lined up. The actress will also be making her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Before foraying into Hollywood films, she was a part of music videos In My City and Exotic ft. Pitbull. Now, in a recent interview, Priyanka opened up about taking a break from Bollywood after people pushed her into a corner. She also shared that she was tired of politics.

