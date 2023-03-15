Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan was all praise for SS Rajamouli and RRR at the Rajya Sabha as Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the Oscars. However, she appeared to lose her cool a couple of times during the initial stage of the speech after she was interrupted by much chatter. While she was getting worked up, Rajya Sabha Chairman, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cracked up seeing her reactions.

“Sir, ye chronic disease hoti jaa rahi hai,” Jaya said, as she was interrupted during her speech. The RS chairman calmed the room, urging her to continue. “Ye dekhiye, aawaz humare paas bhi hai, hum bhi bol sakte hai,” she said, adding her fellow Rajya Sabha members to not intervene.

Replying to her, the RS Chairman said, “Ma’am, aapki aawaz nahi hai. Aapki buland aawaz hai. You have the distinction to belong to a family that has a terrific DNA for creativity in the film industry.” Once the room settled down, Jaya praised Naatu Naatu, SS Rajamouli, and writer KV. Vijayendra Prasad.

“I also want to contribute and say I know Mr SS Rajamouli very well… The writer (KV Vijayendra Prasad), he is not just the scriptwriter, he is also the story writer as well, he is a member of this House (Rajya Sabha). And it is a great honour. There have been many, many such people from the creative world, who have been nominated here in this House earlier and today as well," she said.

“This is just the beginning and I would like to congratulate the Indian population, because of whom people in the West are recognising great work by Indian filmmakers," she said in Hindi before concluding her speech by saying, “The market of cinema is here, it is not in America."

It was a great year at the Oscars for India. Not only did Naatu Naatu bag Best Original Song but Guneet Monga-backed The Elephant Whisperers also won Best Documentary Short Film. Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film as well but couldn’t bring home the trophy.

Read all the Latest Movies News here