Jaya Bachchan Loses Her Cool At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Premiere, Says ‘Chillaao Mat…’

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool at the premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The veteran actress, who is seen playing a pivotal role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headlined film, was seen attending the premiere with her children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Jaya opted to skip the red carpet but was seen waiting for her children to join her. At the time, the paparazzi began calling out her name and requested her to pose.

This gesture did not go down well with Jaya Bachchan. As seen in a video shared by a paparazzo, Jaya lost her cool and angrily asked the paparazzi, “I am not deaf, chillao mat. Aaram se." She was soon joined by Shweta and Abhishek and the trio made their way to the screening.

Jaya Bachchan plays a pivotal role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the newly released song, Dhindhora Baje Re, Jaya appears to be a decision-maker of Ranveer’s side of the family in the movie and disapproves his relationship with Alia. While more details of her character will be seen when the film releases, Jaya will be seen sharing the screen with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks her comeback to the big screen after a long break.

Speaking about the film at a press conference, Ranveer Singh said, “Karan is bringing back the kind of movies we grew up watching, loved, and that holds a significant place in our hearts." The story, inspired by a real-life family anecdote shared by Karan’s late father, producer Yash Johar, brings these forces together, resulting in a love story with a twist. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.