Jaya Bachchan Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Being ‘Clinically Dead’ In Old Video, 'I Saw His Toe Move…'

Amitabh Bachchan once suffered a life-threatening injury on the sets of his 1983 film Coolie. During a fight sequence with his co-star Puneet Issar, due to a misfall, the veteran actor had received an internal abdominal injury and was “clinically dead for a couple of minutes". Later, Amitabh Bachchan slipped into coma but gradually recovered under the eyes of millions of fans praying for his well-being. Amitabh Bachchan’s wife and actor Jaya Bachchan had once shared her experience from that scary day.

On one of the episodes of Simi Grewal’s talk show, Amitabh Bachchan had recalled what he went through. He shared, “I was in a coma. I had ruptured my intestine in the accident on the set. And then there was the surgery which was conducted almost as an emergency. We went to Bombay 5 days later, the sutures ruptured, and I had to have another surgery. It was the end of that surgery where I couldn’t come out of anaesthesia for 12-14 hours. That’s when they felt it was all over because there was hardly any pulse, BP was down to almost zero.”

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan recounted that she was told by the doctor at the hospital that only her prayers will help, “When I had reached the hospital where my brother-in-law said, “Where were you, we were searching for you? We have been looking for you?” And I said I went home to see kids. Then he sort of took me up, he asked me to be brave and then I am going to tell you. I was like, no it’s not possible, he’s not going to do this. I know it’s not possible. I had the prayer book in my hand, hanuman chalisa. Dr Dastoor passed by and said, ‘It’s only your prayers that’ll help.’ But I couldn’t read it. I couldn’t see what they were doing but I could see that they were pumping his heart, they were giving him injections. And after they gave up, I saw his toe move, and I said, ‘He moved, he moved.’ And then he revived," she stated.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 50 years of their marital bliss. The couple got married back in 1973 in an intimate wedding ceremony. Not just their off-screen bond, Amitabh and Jaya’s on-screen pairing in films was also widely loved. The duo starred together in movies such as Silsila, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay, among others. The last time they shared the screen together was for a special appearance in the 2016 film Ki and Ka starring Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.