Jaya Bachchan, Rekha Come Face To Face At Award Function In Viral Video, Here's What Happened Next

Veterans actresses Rekha and Jaya Bachchan once left the audience in shock as they came face to face and shared hugged each other at an award show. The moment captured in an old video quickly went viral on social media. Their unexpected reunion at the award show was appreciated by many.

In the video, which has been grabbing attention, we can see Rekha, dressed in a golden colour saree, walking toward Jaya Bachchan. Both looked at each other and hugged. The people standing there immediately started clicking pictures and making videos. The actresses also exchanged words with each other. Both then pose for the camera. Jaya later asked Rekha to sit next to her. Notably, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were in a relationship but there was no confirmation of this. Both sides remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Amitabh Bachchan🔵 (@jayabachchn)

Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha were seen together in Silsila. It is reported that the life was inspired by Big B’s life. The film was a huge hit at the box office. However, after that, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha never shared screen space.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The trailer has been released and the audience just loved it. The romantic drama, directed by Karan Johar is releasing in July.

Rekha is not very much active in the acting world. She does make appearances at the award shows but her movie appearances are less. Recently, she grabbed attention for her photoshoot. The international publication dropped the cover and an inside photo featuring a regal Rekha, covered in diamonds and other priced stones, posing for the camera. Shared on Instagram by the magazine, Rekha said, “When you love someone or something so deeply, does the love disappear?” she asks. “No. Once the relationship is established it is forever. Sometimes we may want more and sometimes it’s just enough. This applies to my craft.”