Jaya Bachchan's Angry Face In 'Dhindhora Baje Re' Leaves Twitter In Splits: 'Itna Bhi Real Nahi...'

Jaya Bachchan has grabbed many eyeballs with her angry expressions in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s latest song Dhindhora Baje Re. Jaya Bachchan plays Dhanlakshmi, a stern matriarch, in Karan Johar’s directorial, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Netizens can’t get over Jaya’s facial expressions in the energetic dance number which comes in the film on the occasion of Durga Puja. One user said, “Jaya Bachchan is being her own self throughout this whole song." Another one said, “Itna bhi real nahi dikhana tha."

Jaya Bachchan in Dhindhora Baje Re: pic.twitter.com/lNUkj24UEk— αdil (@ixadilx) July 24, 2023

jaya bachchan is being her own self throughout this whole song. [ #dhindhorabajere #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani ] pic.twitter.com/VvANNeZIgJ — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) July 24, 2023

itna bhi real nahi dikhna tha!!!— The ShaNa (@ShantanuNagar) July 24, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film’s trailer offers a sneak peek into the contrasting worlds of Rocky and Rani, who fall in love, but their happy ending is uncertain. Rocky, a strong Punjabi boy from a wealthy family, meets Rani, who comes from a Bengali household that values knowledge above all.

During a press conference, Ranveer Singh spoke about the film, saying, “Karan is bringing back the kind of movies we grew up watching, loved, and that holds a significant place in our hearts." The story, inspired by a real-life family anecdote shared by Karan’s late father, producer Yash Johar, brings these forces together, resulting in a love story with a twist. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.