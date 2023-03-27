Director Vipin Das’s Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey was released to great critical acclaim in October last year. The film was also a box office success earning close to Rs 50 crore on a Rs 6 crore budget. After it started streaming on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, it received a positive response from outside the state of Kerala as well. However, the film soon got become embroiled in a new controversy, post its OTT release. Many have alleged that the film has plagiarized scenes from the French movie Kung Fu Zohra, particularly the action scenes. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey was released almost six months after Kung Fu Zohra, directed by Mabrouk El Mechri, was released.

While many have pointed out the similarity in some scenes in the movies, director Vipin Das has refuted the allegations of plagiarism, stating that the script of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey was completed a year before the release of Kung Fu Zohra. Vipin Das says that the script of Jay Hai was locked in December 2020 and Kung Fu Zohra hit the theatres on March 9, last year.

He addressed the issue in a lengthy Facebook post and said that he was shocked to see the similarities in the scenes and said it was probably because he was following the style of old Jackie Chan and Jet Li films, just like French director Mabrouk El Mechri had.

He said that sensible people should be able to understand that it is not possible to copy a film that was released merely 6 months before the targeted film.

“Kung Fu Zohra was released on 9th March last year. The release date on Google is October 21, 2021. But the release date was changed and later it was released on March 9. My film was announced on January 26 2022, and the script of our film was locked a year before that in December 2020.

“The proof of finalizing the script and mailing it on December 29, 2020, is also given below. I am posting the script that was locked a year before that as proof. Moreover, I contacted Stunt Director Felix in March 2021 and reached Kerala in April, visited some houses in Kochi and decided the necessary things for the conflict. If I had any kind of inspiration, I would have told it beforehand. I have admitted my inspirations in other films", Vipin said.

The team of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey decided to take legal action against those who are spreading false information on social media.

