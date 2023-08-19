Jayam Ravi-starrer Thani Oruvan's Sequel To Be Announced On This Date

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi starrer Thani Oruvan hit the big screens on August 28, 2015, and many fans eagerly wanted to see a sequel to this film. Now there is good news for these fans. As per the reports, makers will soon come up with the second part of this hit film.

Reportedly the announcement for this sequel will be made on August 28, the date, when Thani Oruvan completes 8 years of its release. For those who have not seen this film, it revolves around IPS officer Mithran (Jayam Ravi). He is shown infuriated with the industrialists and politicians denying the availability of cheap medicines. Mithran is eager to find the head of this medicine mafia, Siddharth Abhimanyu (Arvind Swami), who is also a decorated scientist. How Mithran deal with him forms the core theme of Thani Oruvan’s storyline. Thani Oruvan boasts of a talented cast starring Nayanthara, Nassar, Mugdha Godse, Vamsi Krishna and others.

Thani Oruvan, produced on a budget of Rs 10 crore, went on to collect more than Rs 100 crore at the box office and became a superhit film. The makers of Thani Oruvan announced a sequel to this film a few years ago but couldn’t go ahead with it to prior commitments of Jayam. Now, Thani Oruvan’s director, Mohan Raja, and Jayam are ready to collaborate for the seventh time.

Jayam has been roped in for another film as well besides the sequel to Thani Oruvan. According to a report published in indiaglitz.com, Ravi will play the lead role in a film directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. The report has informed that the untitled film has gone on floors. The portions involving actress Nithya Menen as the female lead are being filmed as of now. AR Rahman has reportedly composed the music and Red Giant Movies has produced this untitled film.

On the other hand, Mohan Raja last directed the film Godfather starring Chiranjeevi which received abysmal reviews from the critics.