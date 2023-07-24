Veteran Actor Jayant Sawarkar Passes Away At The Age Of 88

Veteran actor Jayant Sawarkar breathed his last at the age of 88 due to old age. With over 100 Marathi plays and 30 characters spanning across several Hindi movies, Jayant Sawarkar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai at the time of his death. The reports that are coming out reveal that he was admitted at the hospital from last 15 days but his condition worsened due to which he was assigned a ventilator. However, Jayant passed away on Monday and the news of his demise was made public by his son Kaustubh Sawarkar.

He told the news agency PTI, “He was admitted to a hospital due to low blood pressure about 10-15 days ago in Thane. Suddenly, his health deteriorated last night. He was put on ventilator and he passed away around 11 am due to age-related issues."

Starting his illustrious career in the world of entertainment at a rope age of 20, Jayant Sawarkar’s name became synonymous with gems of Marathi theatre and cinema. His journey, which began as a backstage artist in Marathi theatre, took a remarkable turn when he got the opportunity to showcase his acting prowess in the celebrated playwright Vijay Tendulkar’s iconic stage production, “Manus Navache Bet."

Throughout his career, Sawarkar graced the stage with memorable performances in a series of notable plays, including “Aparadh Meich Kela" (Gole Master), “Apurankank," “Alibaba Chalis Chor," “Aladdin Jaducha Diva," and “Aamhi Jagato Befam," among others.

But Sawarkar’s craft and his flair for acting wasn’t confined to the stage alone. The experienced actor carved his niche in the world of cinema, both in Hindi and Marathi languages. Some of his notable film appearances include “Hari Om Vithala," “Gadbad Gondhal," “66 Sadashiv," “Bakaal," “Yugpurush," “Vaastav," and “Singham."

In 2020, Jayant Sawarkar had enthralled everyone with his portrayal of an astrologer in the critically acclaimed Marathi web series “Samantar," which also starred another talented actor Swapnil Joshi in the lead role.

In a well-deserved recognition of his unparalleled contributions to Marathi cinema and theatre, the legendary actor Jayant Sawarkar was honored with two prestigious awards in 2021. The Ambarnath Marathi Film Festival (AMFF), a platform that celebrates excellence in Marathi cinema, had bestowed the esteemed “Jeevan Gaurav Award" upon Jayant Sawarkar. This award served as a testament to his remarkable talent and his significant impact on the entertainment industry throughout his pathbreaking career.

Furthermore, the Government of Maharashtra had acknowledged Sawarkar’s immense dedication and remarkable achievements in the field of theatre by conferring upon him the coveted “Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar Lifetime Achievement Award.