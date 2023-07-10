Jayshree Aradhya Shares Glimpses From Her Thailand Vacation; See Pics

Actress Jayshree Aradhya was recently holidaying in Thailand. To the delight of her fans, she posted her OOTDs on the gram and served major beachwear goals that will make you scuttle for notes. What grabbed our attention was her black bikini, which she donned while posing at Phuket’s Karon Beach. The former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant wore a black halter neck bikini top and paired it with a matching high-waist bottom, which had mesh detailing on the side and back. She also wrapped an animal-print cover-up in a few of her photos. She accessorised her beachy outfit with oversized shades, mauve lipstick and a sleek golden necklace with a dainty pendant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayshree Aradhya (@jayshreearadhya)

Jayshree Aradhya captioned the photos, “Phuket diaries of 2023.” Her fans and admirers showered her with love and affection in the comment section. A user reacted by saying, “Nice vibe dude”, while another commented, “Wow! You look stunning.” Another user wrote, “Looks like the place to be.” Another complimented her and wrote, “What a beautiful click! Lovely expression and a gorgeous outfit.”

Recently, she was in Krabi and posted a beautiful picture of herself from there. She can be seen dressed in a white printed cut-out dress, which creates the look of a crop top with a V-neckline and puffy sleeves and a knee-length skirt. Jayshree Aradhya accessorised herself with white flats and maroon lips to brighten up her whole look. The caption read, “Krabi diaries of 2023.” One user called her “sexy” and another one commented, “My Angel.” Another user wrote, “Damn hot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayshree Aradhya (@jayshreearadhya)

Jayshree Aradhya gained recognition from her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. She has also worked in movies like Puttaraju Lover of Shashikala, opposite Amith Gowda and Dingri Naresh; and in another movie titled Kannadiga, starring V Ravichandran and Achyuth Kumar.