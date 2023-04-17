Jazzy B Calls Bollywood 'Unprofessional' in Viral Video, Says 'They Don't Even Tell You...'

While many artists are enthusiastic about working in Bollywood, there are exceptions like Jazzy B, who doesn’t share the same excitement. In a recent interview, the singer expressed his views on Bollywood, referring to it as a highly unprofessional industry.

Although Jazzy B has been associated with Bollywood films like Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend, and Rush in the past, he has maintained a distance from the industry in recent years. In an old interview that is now going viral, he shares his thoughts on Bollywood. The Indo-Canadian singer opened up about his absence from Bollywood in the past few years, citing sour experiences with the industry’s unpredictable and unprofessional working structure. He shared instances where people approached him and recorded a dummy version of his work, promising to provide updates later, but instead used the dummy version as the final product. This happened on multiple occasions, not just once or twice, he said. The singer has now made the decision to only lend his voice to songs in Bollywood that are produced by him. As a result, the frequency of his songs has reduced significantly in recent years.

“It’s taken me 30 years to make a name for myself. And in Bollywood, there have been instances where I did a few songs and they didn’t even tell me when it’s gonna come out or the music is even finished," he said, adding, “I did Dil Luteya because it’s the same team as TIPS, so I knew what they were gonna do. I am glad it was the same team. But I told them, if you want Jazzy B, I will produce for you and give it to you. I want want a song, remake it and ruin the song."

In 2020, his song Dil Luteya, was recreated as Gaallan Kardi with Jyotica Tangri and Mumzy Stranger for Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. Before that, his track Ajj Singh Garjega was featured in Kesari in 2019.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here