Jee Karda Review: Tamannaah Bhatia's Series Is a Refreshing Bouquet of Love, Friendship and Drama

Tamannaah Bhatia makes her web series debut with Jee Karda. The Prime Video series has a certain tang to its story that lingers on even after the credits roll at the end of the eighth episode. It’s humorous, wholesome, captivating and partly-cringey but shouldered by a very talented set of actors. For the unversed, the series is headlined by actress Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh and others like Sayan Bannerjee, Samvedna Suwalka and the writer of the show himself Hussain Dalal.

It is a perfect breather from the world of crime, thrillers and mysteries as the story unfolds organically and touches upon some really important and insightful topics. In Arunima Sharma’s world of childhood friendships that survives right into adulthood, there is a relatable quotient like never before.

The series centres around seven unassuming school children who happen to visit a prophecy teller at some rundown Christmas fair. They learn about some bizarre and over-the-top future points about their adulthood but they brush it off. Fast forward 15 years, the words of that fortune teller looms over them as they untangle the complexities in their respective lives.

There is a lot to navigate when it comes to our protagonists. Rishab and Lavanya (played by Suhail Nayyar and Tamannahh Bhatia) have been together for a long time. But it’s only at Sameer and Sheetal’s anniversary party does Rishab find the courage to go down his knees and ask her to marry her. Sameer and Sheetal have their own set of problems to deal with, namely living in the suburbs of Mumbai with parents. The lack of space and intimacy seems to be slowly gnawing on their privacy and intimate life, an exposition that grows dire with every episode.

Slowly, we meet other characters, some zany and others, well let’s just say a breathing microcosm of complexities. There is Melroy D’Monte (Sayan Banerjee) who is openly gay and has a hot-headed boyfriend who hasn’t come out yet. Constantly dealing with the inclusivity of their relationship, Melroy also has some other baggage pertaining to his childhood. Shahid Ansari (Hussain Dalal) doesn’t have much going on for him except a class full of students that like him. His life takes turn when a new colleague joins the school as a teacher, Preet (Anya Singh) who is a smart and sensitive counselor unlucky in love. We also meet Arjun Gill (Aashim Gulati), a reckless but hugely popular singer of the group who is always ready to bring the house down with his energy.

Having these characters in place, Arunima Sharma tactfully explores the world of modern day relationships through personal as well as interpersonal turmoil. There are visible ebbs and flows in the story treatment in terms of highlighting one’s individual journey in respect to the collective journey of the group. While they interact with their outer world, there’s a sense of constant bargaining and an aura of uncertainty one could feel as a viewer.

It’s fairly impetuous how the makers pan their lenses across a clutter of topics one might go through in their 20s and 30s. These include navigating through bouts of loneliness, negotiating with your partner over poles opposite parents, bottling up trauma and seeking validation from others, among other subjects. But the impetuousness of them all is largely trumped by the deciduous feeling of familiarity with each of the characters to some measures.

What adds verve to Jee Karda is the non-linear style of storytelling. It might come off as jarring and disjointed in the first episode but once you’re well-acquainted with the characters and the knotty lives they are leading, the glimpses of their friendship from their school days serves as an impressive segue and a point of context to recognise how they have grown and possibly grown apart over the years.

The sepia-toned flashbacks might give you a good dose of nostalgia as we see the origin of all their issues that have burgeoned in their adulthood. It’s cute and forms a strong connection with their respective sub-plots. The wholesome quotient of their childhood in contrast to the cracks in their friendship in the present time makes for an interesting and savoury recipe. There are certain instances that come across as cringeworthy and unrealistic and at times unnecessary. But the show will mostly keep you hooked on due to its quirky, coming-of-age nature.

It’s refreshing to see Tamannah Bhatia being utilised properly for her craft. She is very likeable and presents a more meticulous side of her. Aashim Gulati is like a chameleon and needs to be lauded for his choices of roles. Between Taj and Jee Karda, the shift in his persona is palpable. His portrayal of Arjun will remind you of Ranveer Singh as he channels the same kind of energy and jest on-screen with his fictional character. Sayan Banerjee is another charmer with his screen presence and his natural demeanor.

To sum it up, Jee Karda is a fairly light-hearted show but with real life problems and issues at the crux of it. It’s a refreshing bouquet of love and friendship served with dollops of drama and nostalgia sauteed with a soulful and melodious album of songs composed by Sachin-Jigar. It’s unlike any other show that we have in our roster in recent months.