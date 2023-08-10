Jee Le Zaraa Producer Has A Major Update About Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif's Film

Ever since its announcement, Jee Le Zaraa has captured the attention of movie enthusiasts and Bollywood fans alike. The anticipation has been fueled by the film’s remarkable ensemble cast, featuring the powerhouse trio of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. Speculations were rife when reports surfaced suggesting Priyanka Chopra’s departure from the project. However, producer Reema Kagti has put all these swirling rumours to rest. In a recent interview with PTI, filmmaker Reema Kagti confirmed that the project is set to roll with its original trio of leading ladies, much to the delight of fans who had been awaiting an update.

Reema Kagti not only dismissed the rumours of the cast change but also assured fans that the project is on track to begin filming very soon. During a previous interview, co-producer Zoya Akhtar brushed aside the rumours suggesting that Jee Le Zaraa had been cancelled. She explained that they are simply waiting for the schedules of the main actors to align before moving forward.

Jee Le Zaraa is said to be a spiritual successor to the 2011 hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. The film garnered immense love from audiences for its exploration of friendship and adventure. The new movie is said to revolve around an all-girls road trip, and fans can look forward to witnessing the dynamic chemistry between Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, who will be sharing the screen for the first time.

Initially slated to begin production in mid-2022, the project faced delays due to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy. Subsequently, scheduling conflicts among the leading ladies further contributed to the delay. Rumours even swirled regarding the potential replacement of Priyanka Chopra, who was reported to have walked out of the film due to her hectic schedule. However, both Priyanka and the film’s production team remained tight-lipped about these speculations.

The movie will mark Farhan Akhtar’s comeback as a director. The film’s motion poster has ignited a wave of excitement among fans.