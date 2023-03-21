Jee Rahe The Hum Song: Salman Khan Turns Singer For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan After 5 Years

Salman Khan has yet again taken the internet by storm as he unveiled the latest track Jee Rahe The Hum from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His fans were up for a double treat, as Salman Khan not only released the love ballad but also took his fans by surprise as he picked up the mic himself. The song marks Salman’s return to singing after 5 years. The last track Salman crooned is for Race 3, titled ‘I Found Love’ featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Speaking of Jee Rahe The Hum, as soon as the makers dropped the song, fans, and innumerable users took to the internet to share their reviews. Soon after he dropped the video, several users took to the comments section and thanked Salman for giving such a “beautiful song.” A user wrote, “Thank you so much for such a beautiful song.. Your voice is so soothing to the ears. Love you forever bhai.”

thank you so much for such a b'ful song.. Your voice is so soothing to ears. Love you forever bhai #JeeRaheTheHum #30DaysToKBKJ ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/ARRYtywmPY— Nᴀᴠ Kᴀɴᴅᴏʟᴀ (@SalmaniacNav) March 21, 2023

Another wrote, “Thanks Salman Khan for saving the perfect song. The moment I saw Amaal Mallik's name, I expected this kind of melody. Soothing. The one who brings the best (Main Hoon Hero Tera) that suits your voice. Now this song. I am falling in love with you!”

Thanks @beingsalmankhan for saving the perfect song.The moment I saw @AmaalMallik's name, I expected this kind of melody. Soothing. The one who brings the best (Main Hoon Hero Tera) that suits your voice. Now this song. I am falling in love with you!#JeeRaheTheHum — Shahaini Zahar (@ShahainiZahar) March 21, 2023

A third user commented, “Congratulations dear Salman Khan. Song Jee Rahe The Hum, Inspires the beauty of falling in love again, your extremely romantic voice expression can captivate the hearts of the people you love and acknowledge your greatness, dear Salman Khan. May God always protect you. I love you forever.”

Congratulations dear Salman Khan.Song #JeeRaheTheHum, Inspires the beauty of falling in love again,you very romantic voice expression able to captivate the hearts of people you love and acknawladge your greatness dear Salman Khan.May God always protect you.I love you forever— Sonia ruby (@Soniaruby7) March 21, 2023

A few love the track so much that they even wondered if the makers will be releasing the female version anytime soon. As a user commented, “Song is outstanding, the composition is fab Amaal Mallik, kudos to you. Is there a version of any other singer other than Salman sir, would love to hear that please make it happen.”

Song is outstanding, the composition is fab @AmaalMallik , kudos to u , is there a version of any other singer other than Salman sir , would love to hear that , please make it happen— Richie Panda (@RichiePanda_1) March 21, 2023

Many lauded the charming chemistry between Salman and Pooja in the music video. As a user wrote, “Chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan..looking Fabulous.”

Chemistry between #PoojaHegde and @beingsalmankhan looking Fabulous ❤❤— Arif Hasan Shah (@ArifHasanShah1) March 21, 2023

A user wrote, “Jee Rahe The Hum song is so sweet and romantic. It's playing in my mind again & again. The singer has a pure, honest, innocent heart and that purity reflects in the song. ‘I guess I'm falling in Love with the Singer of the song’”

#JeeRaheTheHum song is so sweet and romantic. It's playing in my mind again & again. The SINGER has a Pure, honest, innocent Heart and that purity reflects on the song. "I guess I'm falling in Love with the Singer of the song" @BeingSalmanKhan ❤ #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan— RINA (@67_1988) March 21, 2023

On March 21, Salman Khan announced the track by penning down a note on his Twitter handle. Making fun of his dance step in the video, Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, “Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure” and ended it with a laughing emoticon.

Coming back to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Farhad Samji’s directorial apart from Salman and Pooja, also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Satish Kaushik in prominent roles. The actioner, which also stars Ram Charan in a cameo role, will hit the theatres on April 21.

Read all the Latest Movies News here