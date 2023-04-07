Jeetendra Turns 81: Top 10 Movies of the Bollywood’s Dancing Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JEETENDRA: Celebrated as the dancing star of Bollywood, Jeetendra entered into films in 1964 with V Shantaram’s romantic musical Geet Gaya Patharon Ne. Though it was the year 1967 that is considered the turning point of his career when Jeetendra spread his charm alongside Babita Kapoor in Ravikant Nagaich’s Farz. In a career spanning more than 50 years, Jeetendra has entertained moviegoers with more than 200 movies. On the occasion of his 81st birthday, let’s take a look at his top 10 movies.

Farz

Farz featured the veteran actor alongside Babita Kapoor and Aruna Irani. The Ravikant Nagaich directorial turned out to be the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1967. Jeene Ki Raah

Jeetendra essayed the role of a man Mohan, who lies to get employed to support his family. The romantic drama was taken to a whole new level with Jeetendra’s collaboration with Tanuja. Helmed by LV Prasad, Jeene Ki Raah also featured Anjali Kadam. Jigri Dost

This 1969 movie is a Hindi remake of the Kannada film Emme Thammanna. Jeetendra shared the screen space with biggies like Nirupa Roy, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep, Poonam Sinha and Mumtaz. Caravan

After Jeene Ki Raah, Jeetendra once again played a character name, Mohan. This time he essayed the role of a driver. This comedy musical should be on your list, as it will successfully lift your mood. Apart from Jeetendra, Caravan featured Asha Parekh and Aruna Irani. Parichay

One of the most beautiful films that Jeetendra has ever worked in, Parichay was helmed by Gulzar. Playing the character of a teacher, Jeetendra tutors five spoiled children who have shooed away all the previous tutors. The film takes a romantic turn when his character falls in love with Rama, played by Jaya Bachchan. Dharam Veer

One of the biggest hits of the 70s, Dharam Veer garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Featuring Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman and Hema Malini. Dharam Veer grabbed all the attention it deserved. Jeetendra and Dharmendra’s iconic looks are admired even today. The Burning Train

Ravi Chopra’s film revolves around a superfast train that catches fire on its inaugural run from New Delhi to Mumbai, risking the lives of about 500 passengers. The action thriller featured Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Danny Denzongpa, Vinod Khanna, Simi Garewal, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Naveen Nischol and Vinod Mehra. Asha

The perfect amalgamation of evergreen tracks, an amazing star cast and impactful characterisation made Asha one of the highest grossers of 1980. Do you remember the iconic song by Lata Mangeshkar Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho? The legendary singer sang the track for this musical drama. Helmed by J. Om Prakash, Asha revolves around how a truck driver falls in love with a singer, who later finds out that his wife is alive. Meri Awaz Suno

In 1981, the veteran star was seen in Rajendra Singh Babu’s classic gangster film, which is high on thriller and suspense. The movie centres around a police officer Sushil Kumar, who has been given the task of apprehending kidnappers who target women. Fans loved watching Jeetendra in a captivating role as a cop. Tohfa

The romantic drama had Jeetendra share the screen space with Sridevi, Jaya Prada, Jayshree T, Shakti Kapoor and Kadar Khan. The movie revolves around two sisters, who fall for the same man. While one of the two sacrifices her love, she is carrying a secret which twists the story entirely.

