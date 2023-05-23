CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ayushmann KhurranaKathal ReviewCannes 2023Amitabh BachchanAsit Modi
Home » Movies » Jennie Dazzles in Her Cannes Debut, BLACKPINK Star Hugs The Weeknd in Viral Video; Watch
1-MIN READ

Jennie Dazzles in Her Cannes Debut, BLACKPINK Star Hugs The Weeknd in Viral Video; Watch

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:31 IST

Cannes

BLACKPINK member Jennie with the team of The Idol at Cannes. (Pic: Reuters)

BLACKPINK member Jennie with the team of The Idol at Cannes. (Pic: Reuters)

BLACKPINK member Jennie made her Cannes debut on Monday night, joining her team of The Idol on the red carpet.

BLACKPINK member Jennie made her Cannes debut on late Monday night (wee hours of Tuesday IST) and ensured she turned heads with her debut. The K-pop star made her way to Cannes 2023 to join the cast and crew of her upcoming series, The Idol. Headlined by Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, Jennie plays a vital role in the series.

In videos coming from the red carpet, Jennie was seen swiftly making her way through the crowd, wearing a gorgeous white off-shoulder dress. After posing for the cameras, she was greeted by The Weeknd with a warm hug. They chatted for a bit before Lily greeted Jennie her warmly. An eagle-eyed fan noticed Lily telling Jennie, ‘I love you.’

Jennie’s Cannes debut comes amid rumours of her dating BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung. The singer is also at Cannes and was expected to make his debut at the film festival on the same night. However, it seems like that wasn’t the case. The BTS member was not seen on the red carpet on the night of The Idol’s event.

top videos

    Last week, photos and a video went viral claiming to feature V and Jennie on a date in Paris. Taehyung and Jennie were allegedly caught holding hands while on a stroll in Paris. French journalist Amar Taoualit shared the footage of the two K-pop celebrities walking in Paris on his TikTok. He confirmed to fans that the duo in the video was indeed Jennie and V.

    Hours after the photos went viral, Big Hit Music and YG Entertainment issued statements in which they neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. In a statement to Sports Seoul, HYBE and YG Entertainment both said, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter].”

    About the Author
    Dishya Sharma
    Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
    Tags:
    1. BLACKPINK
    2. Jennie
    3. Korean Entertainment
    first published:May 23, 2023, 07:31 IST
    last updated:May 23, 2023, 07:31 IST