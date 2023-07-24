Jennifer Lopez Turns 54: A Look Back at Singer's Love Life - From Boyfriends, Fiancés, to Many Marriages

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JENNIFER LOPEZ: Jennifer Lopez, the beloved actress and singer, celebrates her 54th birthday today, and she continues to defy time with her timeless beauty that shines year after year. A few years back, JLo stunned fans by rekindling her romance with former boyfriend Ben Affleck. Last year, when the couple decided to tie the knot, their fans rejoiced in celebration.
As the talented artist celebrates her special day today, it’s the perfect moment to reflect on some of JLo’s past relationships, which have always been a subject of fascination for her followers.
- Ojani Noa
Jennifer Lopez was first married to Ojani Noa, whom she met when he worked as a waiter at a Miami restaurant in the 90s. Despite their initial connection, their marriage quickly fell apart, lasting only 11 months. Their split took a bitter turn, as Ojani attempted to destroy JLo’s image by trying to distribute intimate videos from their honeymoon. In response to his actions, Lopez took legal action, filing a $10 million lawsuit, aiming to protect her privacy and reputation.
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Jennifer Lopez and Diddy’s romance began in 1999, after meeting on the set of a music video. Although they were together for two years, there were reports about infidelity, which ultimately led to their breakup. Despite the challenges they faced as a couple, Jennifer and Diddy have managed to maintain a friendly relationship.
- Cris Judd
Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd’s connection grew while they were shooting for the music video, Love Don’t Cost a Thing. Their chemistry became stronger and the couple tied the knot in September 2001. However, despite their initial enthusiasm, their marriage was short lived and they separated after just nine months in June 2002.
- Ben Affleck
The love story of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, famously known as Bennifer, began on the set of Gigli, where their on screen chemistry transformed into real life romance. They got engaged in 2002. However, just days before their wedding in 2003, they decided to call it off. After their split, both moved on and Ben married Jennifer Garner in 2005, but sadly, their marriage ended in 2018.
In a surprising turn of events, in 2021, Bennifer were spotted together on numerous occasions. It was later confirmed that the former couple had officially rekindled their romance.
- Marc Anthony
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony started their romantic journey in 2003 and the following year, they tied the knot. The couple spent seven years together before announcing their separation in 2011. Jennifer and Marc welcomed twins, Maximilian and Emme, in 2008. Despite their turbulent marriage, Jennifer Lopez claims Marc Anthony has always supported her.
- Casper Smart
Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Casper Smart began when she was 42 and he was 24 years old. Despite age difference, their romance sparked on the set of her performances, where he worked as a backup dancer for JLo. However, after two years, their relationship came to an abrupt end when Smart was allegedly found sexting with two models.
- Drake
In 2016, rumours started about Jennifer Lopez’s possible romance with the Drake. However, JLo denied the speculations during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2017. She clarified that they were just collaborating on a song together and the photos circulating on Instagram were them “hanging out" as friends. On the other hand, Drake gave a hint about their alleged relationship in his song Diplomatic Immunity, with the lyrics, “2017 I lost a J. Lo." Neither Drake nor Jennifer Lopez spoke about their relationship.
- Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and NFL player Alex Rodriguez were first linked in February 2017 and the couple officially shared their engagement news on Instagram on March 10, 2019. They initially planned to tie the knot in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding twice. Unfortunately, the challenges took a toll on their relationship and they eventually made the difficult decision to part ways.