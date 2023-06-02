Jennifer Mistry Breaks Down, Claims TMKOC Team Said 'Paise Humne Diye Hai' After Brother's Death

Jennifer Mistry left everyone shocked last month when she filed a complaint against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Kumarr Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. Almost a month after, the former ‘Mrs Roshan Sodhi’ has now revealed how Sohail reacted when her brother passed away in 2022.

In a recent interview, Jennifer broke down recalling her brother’s death and claimed Sohail Ramani shouted at her when she initially asked for leave. This was the time when Jennifer’s brother was on ventilator support. “When my brother was on a ventilator, I told him that I’ll have to go to Nagpur for two days. He said, ‘mera shoot chod kar nahi jaa sakte. Mera shoot chod kar gaye toh dekhna. Mera shoot jab khatam hoga tab jaa sakte ho’. I told him, ‘Do you understand what you are saying? My brother is on a ventilator. Doctor ne bola hai voh mar jaaega’," she told Pinkvilla.

However, Jennifer also clarified that after her brother passed away, Asit Modi did not ask her to get back to work immediately. She revealed that the TMKOC producer spoke to her nicely and even asked Sohail not to cut her pay for the days she was absent. “Luckily this time they didn’t ask me to join immediately, kyunki mere daddy k death pe inho ne 4 din mein bulaya tha," she said but further shared, “Iske liye mujhe baad baar sunaya Sohail ne He used to constantly say, ‘Iska bhai mara hai, uska paise humne diya hai’."

Jennifer went on to say that even the original Nattu Kaka aka Ghanashyam Nayak, who passed away in October 2021 was also troubled by the makers of TMKOC. “Nattu Kaka ko bhi bahut pareshaan kiya hai," she said.

TMKOC is one of the most successful shows on Indian television which has been running for almost 15 years now.