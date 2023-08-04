Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty Gets Gets A Green Light For Season 3

After the success of the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video has now announced that our favourite trio Jeremiah, Belly and Conrad will be returning for the third season.

Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, the Prime Video drama has been a breakout success, performing particularly well with young women viewers. Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of the 10 most watched seasons of any series ever on the service. The second season premiered on July 14, and more than doubled Season One’s viewership within three days of launch.

Season Three of the Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” says Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”

Season Three was officially greenlit ahead of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Production on Season Three will not begin until after labor negotiations with those unions have been resolved.

Season Three of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18, 2023.

About The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two:

Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

Jenny Han is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty series. Her books have been published in more than 30 languages. For television, she created two new series based on her books—Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, which she executive produces and co-showruns, and the Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe, which she also executive produces and co-showruns. For film, she executive produced all three films in Netflix’s global hit To All the Boys trilogy. Han lives in Brooklyn, New York.