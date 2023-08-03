Jessica Chastain’s Bond With Oscar Isaac 'Has Never Been Quite The Same' After Scenes From A Marriage

Jessica Chastain recently opened up about her experience of working on the 2021 HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage, where she starred alongside Oscar Isaac. The project, based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish TV series, delved into the emotional journey of a couple, Mira Phillips and Jonathan Levy. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Chastain shared her thoughts, admitting that the project was “very tough" and revealed how her relationship with Isaac changed during the making of the divorce drama.

The actress expressed that her recent roles in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, George & Tammy and Doll’s House brought her joy. However, the HBO series was quite challenging.

She said, “I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same. We’re going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much I love you, I hate you in that series. But there’s so much joy in what I get to do. I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences.”

While she plays emotionally challenging roles but her personal life is quite the opposite. She leads a quiet and peaceful life away from the turmoil her characters face onscreen. Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s friendship began when they were both students at Juilliard and their paths crossed again when they collaborated on the 2014 film A Most Violent Year. They later teamed up for Scenes From a Marriage. For the HBO series, Chastain earned a Golden Globe nomination, while Isaac received Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe nominations.

During the 2021 Venice Film Festival, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s friendship became the talk of the town when Isaac playfully kissed Chastain’s armpit while posing for photos on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Chastain laughed at the incident when speaking to ET.

She said, “We’ve been friends for over 20 years. He’s like a jokester and I adore him. I think because he’s a man and I’m a woman it became this huge thing,"

Oscar Isaac hilariously added that Jessica Chastain “smelled like roses."