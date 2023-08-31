Jhanvi Karthik Slays Traditional Look In Sequinned Metallic Saree

Jhanvi Karthik is a famous news anchor and television personality. She recently added yet another feather to her hat after she was roped in to star in the Kannada movie titled Adhipatra. The movie is directed by Chayan Shetty and will also star Rupesh in the lead. It is touted to be a suspense thriller and will mark its debut film for Jhanvi.

The diva recently shared an array of images on her Instagram account, where she looked dazzling in a saree. She wore a metallic brown-coloured saree which was adorned with sequins throughout. She paired it with a matching blouse which too was sequinned. She opted for glowy skin, lots of bronzer, shimmery eyes, eyeliner, eyebrows on fleek, beaming highlighter on the high points of her face and pink lips. Jhanvi accessorised herself with hoop earrings, a golden watch, rings and a bracelet. The gorgeous drape with its embellishments made her look like a star.

Her fans flocked to the comment section to share their excitement after seeing her photos. “You look superb in this saree," read a comment. Another fan wrote, “This saree looks extravagant on you, ma’am!" Another wrote, “OMG! You look like a stunner Jhanvi! Wowza!"

This is not the first time that the diva has worn a saree. Previously, she draped a bright dual-coloured saree with a contrast blouse and looked ravishing.

She wore an orange-pink-toned silk saree with golden work throughout. She paired it with a dark bluish-black velvet blouse adorned with golden motifs and embroidery near the sleeves. She wore heavy jewellery to go with her look and glam make-up.

Recently, the mahurat of Adhipatra was held and the makers along with the caste were spotted together.

Jhanvi wrote on Instagram, “Adhipatra Muhurta at my favourite Bandekali temple. This is for all my media colleagues." Fans wished the team congratulations. A user wrote, “All the best Jhanvi madam good luck." “Congrats Roopesh Shetty and Jhanvi. Waiting eagerly for the release of the movie."

The anchor-turned-actress has previously starred in the reality show Gicchi Gili Gili.