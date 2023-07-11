CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jhumka Song Teaser Rocky Aur Rani...: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh All Set To Drop a Dance Number; Watch 

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 15:00 IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's What Jhumka song to be out tomorrow.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres this July. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have already created the right buzz with the first song release, Tum Kya Mile. While the song continues to garner love, the team is all set to release another foot-tapping number from the film. Titled What Jhumka, Alia recently gave a glimpse of the song on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the song’s teaser, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Kal Jhumka girega #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in cinemas July 28♥️”. Karan Johar also shared the teaser and wrote, “Can’t wait for the ‘Jhumka’ to drop and get you all grooving!😉 #WhatJhumka, song out TOMORROW!!!!!!”

In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen flaunting another chiffon saree. Ranveer Singh on the other hand dressed in denim jackets and trousers which featured stars, looked all things uber cool.

Have a look at the video:

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers.

The film’s album is composed by Pritam. Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. This movie is slated to release on July 28, 2023.

The makers recently dropped the film’s trailer and one can say, the film promises to be a quintessential romantic entertainer.

The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of Rocky and Rani’s completely contrasting world, who fall in love, but there’s no surety if they’d actually have a happy ending. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given an importance over anything else. In what Karan had once described as a story from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there’s a twist.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

