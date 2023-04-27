Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict Likely Tomorrow; 'Samantha Is Old; Her Days Are Over'

In a big development in the Jiah Khan suicide case, a Mumbai court is likely to pronounce its verdict tomorrow. As reported by Bar and Bench, special judge AS Sayyad had completed hearing the final arguments on the case on April 20 following which he reserved the verdict. It is now likely to be announced tomorrow. Meanwhile, a member of the Pancholi family has revealed that everyone including Sooraj Pancholi is ‘anxious’ but also ‘positive’ about the verdict.

Producer Chittibabu has once again launched an attack on Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In a recent interview, he argued that Samantha is old and went on to say that she was ‘not a suitable choice for the role of the iconic beauty Shakuntala’. “Her glamorous days are over and it’s time to move on to supporting roles," Chittibabu reportedly said, adding that Samantha is not ready to accept the truth. Earlier also, Chittibabu had declared that Samantha’s career is over.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, a picture has now gone viral on social media which has left everyone curious and amazed. In the photo, Jr NTR can be seen walking on the sets of Pushpa: The Rule. Reportedly, Jr NTR visited Allu Arjun on the set of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad recently. This has left fans excited who are now speculating if Jr NTR will also be a part of Pushpa 2.

Ranveer Singh is currently in New York where the Bollywood star will be soon attending the highly anticipated Tiffany & Co. event. However, if recent reports are to be believed, not just Singh but BTS member Jimin is also likely to attend the event. Reports suggest that BTS member Jimin, who is also a brand ambassador for the launch, will be joining Singh at the event. Interestingly, this comes hours after Jimin was also snapped by the paparazzi in New York.

It has been reported that Fighter director Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan will soon be shooting the climax of the film which will also be the ‘biggest climax’ of their respective careers. Reportedly, team Fighter will take 120 shooting hours for an ‘action-packed’ 25 minutes climax on screen. Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are also likely to join Hrithik. Fighter is the first time that Hrithik and Deepika will share the screen. It will hit theatres in January next year.

