Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict Likely Tomorrow; Sooraj Pancholi and Family 'Anxious'

In a big development in the Jiah Khan suicide case, a Mumbai court is likely to pronounce its verdict tomorrow. As reported by Bar and Bench, special judge AS Sayyad had completed hearing the final arguments on the case on April 20 following which he reserved the verdict. It is now likely to be announced tomorrow.

Sooraj Pancholi and Family ‘Anxious’

Meanwhile, a member of the Pancholi family has revealed that everyone including Sooraj Pancholi is ‘anxious’ but also ‘positive’ about the verdict. “Going by the merits of the case, the entire family is positive. But we are also anxious about the verdict which is slated to come out on April 28 in the Special CBI Court number 52," an unnamed family member cited by E-Times claimed.

What Is The Jiah Khan Death Case All About?

Jiah Khan was found hanging in her home by her mother, Rabia Khan in June 2013. Khan had also allegedly written a 6-page letter describing her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Following Jiah’s death, her mother accused Sooraj and his family of ‘mistreating’ Jiah. He was booked for abetment of suicide. Sooraj was even arrested but was later released on bail.

Following Sooraj’s bail, Jiah’s mother moved to the Bombay High Court and sought a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The central investigating agency then filed a chargesheet in December 2015 in which they charged Pancholi with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

When Sooraj Pancholi Opened Up About The Case

In August 2021, Sooraj Pancholi opened up about the case and mentioned that he and his family suffered a lot since 2013. “I don’t know how I survived the last eight years; my family’s support has seen me through it all. I have tried forgetting the experiences I have had through these years. My aim is to look ahead and move forward,” he had said while speaking to Bombay Times.

