Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict: Mom Rabia Khan Says 'We've Spent 10 Years Exposing...' | Exclusive

In 2013, actor Jiah Khan was found hanging at her home by her mother, Rabia Khan. According to a suicide note penned by her, actor Sooraj Pancholi and their strained relationship was the reason behind her death. It was stated that she was cheated on and abused by him and that he had even raped her, following which she had to undergo an abortion. And now, ten years after the incident, a Mumbai court is likely to pronounce its verdict tomorrow. As reported by Bar and Bench, special judge AS Sayyad had completed hearing the final arguments on the case on April 20.

Speaking to News18, Rabia exclusively told us that their fight as a family continued for a decade and now they are awaiting the court’s decision. She also stated that she hopes the court offers a just verdict. “We have spent ten years exposing the truth based on factual evidence. Now, it is up to the court to draw the right conclusions,” she shared.

Following Jiah’s death, Sooraj was booked for abetment of suicide. He was even arrested but was later released on bail. Following his bail, Jiah’s mother moved to the Bombay High Court and sought a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The central investigating agency then filed a charge-sheet in December 2015 in which they charged Sooraj with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

A member of the Pancholi family revealed that everyone including Sooraj is ‘anxious’ but also ‘positive’ about the verdict. “Going by the merits of the case, the entire family is positive. But we are also anxious about the verdict which is slated to come out on April 28 in the Special CBI Court number 52," an unnamed family member cited by E-Times claimed. Earlier today, Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab also hoped for justice and claimed that her son is innocent.

