Jiah Khan Case Verdict LIVE Updates: Mom Rabia Khan Arrives in Mumbai; Sooraj Pancholi to Leave for Court at 8:30 AM

Read more

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan accused Sooraj of physically abusing the late actress

Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Khan, had earlier told a special court in Mumbai that months before the actress’ alleged suicide in June 2013, her daughter had accused Sooraj of physically and verbally abusing her. According to Rabia, Jiah told her that Sooraj also called her ‘dirty names’.

Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab prays for her son’s acquittal

Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab is hoping for “justice”. In a recent interview, Zarina mentioned that they have ‘waited for ten years for the verdict’ and added that the case has made her son’s life a ‘hell’. “All this time we’ve believed that the Almighty would do justice to our son,” she told E-Times. Zarina also shared that she feels helpless as a mother when she sees her son in pain. She claims that Sooraj is innocent and hopes that justice will be delivered today.

Rabia Khan alleged that Jiah Khan was murdered

In October 2013, Rabia Khan moved Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter Jiah Khan had been murdered. On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi.

Sooraj Pancholi and Jiah Khan reportedly started dating in September 2012.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here