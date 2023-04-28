Jiah Khan Case Verdict LIVE Updates: Mom Rabia Khan Arrives in Mumbai; Sooraj Pancholi to Leave for Court at 8:30 AM

Live now
Curated By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 07:59 IST
Mumbai, India
Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict LIVE Updates: A special CBI court in Mumbai is likely to give its verdict in connection with the death of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan today. The ‘Nishabd’ star was found dead at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013.
Based on a letter seized a week later, purportedly written by the 25-year-old actress, Mumbai Police booked actor Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him. Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah Khan at the time of her death. Read More
A decade after Jiah Khan’s demise, a Mumbai court is likely to pronounce the verdict in the case today. Click here for a quick look at what unfolded in the decade after her death.
Zarina Wahab says she feels helpless as a mother when she sees her son, Sooraj Pancholi, in pain. “All this time we’ve believed that the Almighty would do justice to our son,” she told a leading publication.
Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan has arrived in Mumbai ahead of the verdict on the late actress’ death case. Rabia will reach the court shortly.
Sooraj Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, has been accused of abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide. He was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah Khan at the time of her death. The actor is expected to leave for the court at 8:30 am.
A Mumbai court is likely to give its verdict in Jiah Khan suicide case today at around 10:30 am. Jiah was found dead in her house in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Read the full story, here.
Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan accused Sooraj of physically abusing the late actress
Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Khan, had earlier told a special court in Mumbai that months before the actress’ alleged suicide in June 2013, her daughter had accused Sooraj of physically and verbally abusing her. According to Rabia, Jiah told her that Sooraj also called her ‘dirty names’.
Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab prays for her son’s acquittal
Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab is hoping for “justice”. In a recent interview, Zarina mentioned that they have ‘waited for ten years for the verdict’ and added that the case has made her son’s life a ‘hell’. “All this time we’ve believed that the Almighty would do justice to our son,” she told E-Times. Zarina also shared that she feels helpless as a mother when she sees her son in pain. She claims that Sooraj is innocent and hopes that justice will be delivered today.
Rabia Khan alleged that Jiah Khan was murdered
In October 2013, Rabia Khan moved Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter Jiah Khan had been murdered. On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi.
Sooraj Pancholi and Jiah Khan reportedly started dating in September 2012.
