Home » Movies » Jiah Khan Case Verdict LIVE Updates: Mom Rabia Khan Arrives in Mumbai; Sooraj Pancholi to Leave for Court at 8:30 AM

Live now

Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict LIVE Updates: Jiah Khan was found dead in her home in 2013. Sooraj Pancholi is currently out on bail after he was booked for abetment of suicide by the CBI.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 07:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Jiah Khan died by alleged suicide in 2013. Sooraj Pancholi was reportedly dating her at the time of her death.

Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict LIVE Updates: A special CBI court in Mumbai is likely to give its verdict in connection with the death of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan today. The ‘Nishabd’ star was found dead at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013.

Based on a letter seized a week later, purportedly written by the 25-year-old actress, Mumbai Police booked actor Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him. Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah Khan at the time of her death. Read More

Apr 28, 2023 07:59 IST

Jiah Khan case verdict live updates: A complete timeline

A decade after Jiah Khan’s demise, a Mumbai court is likely to pronounce the verdict in the case today. Click here for a quick look at what unfolded in the decade after her death.

Jiah Khan suicide case verdict will likely be pronounced today.
Apr 28, 2023 07:53 IST

Jiah Khan case verdict live updates: Sooraj Pancholi's mom hopes for 'justice'

Zarina Wahab says she feels helpless as a mother when she sees her son, Sooraj Pancholi, in pain. “All this time we’ve believed that the Almighty would do justice to our son,” she told a leading publication.

Apr 28, 2023 07:48 IST

Jiah Khan suicide case verdict: Rabia Khan arrives in Mumbai

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan has arrived in Mumbai ahead of the verdict on the late actress’ death case. Rabia will reach the court shortly.

Apr 28, 2023 07:41 IST

Jiah Khan case verdict: Sooraj Pancholi to leave for court shortly

Sooraj Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, has been accused of abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide. He was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah Khan at the time of her death. The actor is expected to leave for the court at 8:30 am.

Apr 28, 2023 07:36 IST

Jiah Khan suicide case: Verdict likely to be out today

A Mumbai court is likely to give its verdict in Jiah Khan suicide case today at around 10:30 am. Jiah was found dead in her house in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Read the full story, here.

Jiah Khan died by alleged suicide in 2013. Sooraj Pancholi was reportedly dating her at the time of her death.

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan accused Sooraj of physically abusing the late actress

Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Khan, had earlier told a special court in Mumbai that months before the actress’ alleged suicide in June 2013, her daughter had accused Sooraj of physically and verbally abusing her. According to Rabia, Jiah told her that Sooraj also called her ‘dirty names’.

Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab prays for her son’s acquittal

Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab is hoping for “justice”. In a recent interview, Zarina mentioned that they have ‘waited for ten years for the verdict’ and added that the case has made her son’s life a ‘hell’. “All this time we’ve believed that the Almighty would do justice to our son,” she told E-Times. Zarina also shared that she feels helpless as a mother when she sees her son in pain. She claims that Sooraj is innocent and hopes that justice will be delivered today.

Rabia Khan alleged that Jiah Khan was murdered

In October 2013, Rabia Khan moved Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter Jiah Khan had been murdered. On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi.

Sooraj Pancholi and Jiah Khan reportedly started dating in September 2012.

