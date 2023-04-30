Jiah Khan's Mother 'Destroyed' Case, 'Disowned Her Earlier Statement'; Here's What Court Said

A special CBI court in Mumbai recently acquitted Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan suicide case. While acquitting Pancholi, Judge AS Sayyad said that the evidence against the Bollywood actor was “vague and general”.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the court also argued that Jiah was, in fact, saved by Sooraj during one of her earlier suicide attempts. The judge further shared that Jiah was a “victim of her own sentiments” and blamed her mother, Rabia Khan for ‘destroying’ the case

“The complainant (Rabia Khan) in her evidence directly blamed both the investigating agencies stating that they had not conducted a proper and correct investigation. By giving such open contradictory evidence, the complainant himself has destroyed the case of the prosecution," the court said.

“The complainant openly showed distrust on the prosecution. When the case of the prosecution was of suicide, the complainant stated it was a murder case. However, there is no charge of murder in this case. In fact, the complainant herself denied the prosecution’s case and disowned her earlier statement. Inspite of the said fact, the prosecution requested to declare her hostile and continue the trial with such handicap evidence," the court added in its order.

On April 28, 2033, Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted by a special CBI court in the Jiah Khan death case, citing a lack of evidence against him. Sooraj was present in the court along with his mother, veteran actress Zarina Wahab.

Earlier today, Sooraj claimed in an interview that Jiah needed ‘familial love’ and alleged that she ‘had a lot of pressure to support her family’ since she was the only earning member.

Jiah Khan was found hanging at her home by her mother, Rabia Khan in June 2013. Khan had also allegedly written a 6-page letter describing her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Following Jiah’s death, her mother accused Sooraj and his family of ‘mistreating’ Jiah. He was then booked for abetment of suicide. Sooraj was even arrested but was later released on bail.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here