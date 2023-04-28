After a special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday acquitted Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi from charges of abetting actor Jiah Khan’s suicide, her mother Rabia Khan exclusively spoke to News18 Showsha and said that she would continue fighting for her daughter and not lose faith in the judiciary.

The special CBI court on Friday acquitted Sooraj, accused of abetting the suicide of his then girlfriend Jiah in 2013, citing lack of evidence against him. Jiah was found dead at her Juhu home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Based on a letter seized a week later, purportedly written by the actress, Mumbai Police had booked Sooraj under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him. Later, CBI took over the probe from the Mumbai police on the order of Bombay High Court.

Rabia, who was present in the court during the announcement of the verdict, has now come down heavily on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for “not doing their homework."

“They put a charge on a person and after ten years they come up and say that they don’t have any evidence. What evidence were they looking at? They didn’t even present anything to the court that they were looking at. The mobile phone wasn’t the same. The dupatta wasn’t the same," Rabia claimed.

Rabia further alleged that the original evidence in the case was “disappeared". “Actually, the CBI didn’t get anything from the police. Then under what pressure and understanding they compromised? I’ve no idea. They know the best," she added.

Rabia concluded, saying that she would file an appeal against the special CBI court’s order in higher court. “I want to continue fighting for my daughter. I’ll have to have faith in the judiciary. If I don’t, I won’t be able to fight. But most importantly, I need to have faith in myself because positivity can turn tables around. Right from the very beginning, I’ve been fighting for the truth. I haven’t spoken to the Pancholis in all these years and neither did they."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here