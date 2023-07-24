Jimin FINALLY Reacts To Ryan Gosling Wearing BTS Singer's Cowboy Suit in Barbie: 'You Look...'

BTS singer Jimin has finally reacted to Ryan Gosling wearing the singer’s outfit from Permission To Dance in Barbie. For the unversed, Ryan Gosling plays the role of Ken in the new Barbie film. In the movie, a portion of the film sees Ken sporting a black cowboy suit. Turns out, it was the same suit that Jimin in the Permission to Dance music video. Last week, Ryan acknowledged that Jimin wore it first, praised him for his look and even gifted him the ‘Ken guitar’, Jimin has now shared his thoughts on seeing the actor in the outifit.

In a video Jimin shared on Instagram, the singer said, “Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin. Congrates on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it. And I look forward to watching it, go Barbie."

He shared the video with the caption, “Thanks for having my outfit in #BarbieTheMovie! You rocked it, Ken."

The video has left fans gushing. “OMG! Jimin got Ken’s guitar and replied to Ryan Gosling’s message! He’s so precious," a fan wrote. “Jimin received the guitar omg," added another. See more reactions below:

THEY ACTUALLY SENT HIM THE GUITAR AND JIMIN GOT IT IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/lAsyAj0S6e— hani⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@itsbtszone) July 24, 2023

not to sound insane but i started tearing up the moment i saw jimin’s feet slowly tapping away pic.twitter.com/btX8hf8O6d— ayesha (@whooperjin) July 24, 2023

jimin : go barbieworld : pic.twitter.com/ufmgtDsrRT— alee⁷ ʰᵒᵖᵉ ᵛᵉʳ YOOOOOOOOOOOOONGI (@mimilostjams) July 24, 2023

Last week, via the official Barbie account, Ryan reached out to Jimin. “Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here. I notice that your Permission to Dance outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you — you wore it first. You definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession,” he said.

Barbie released on July 21 and has recorded an impressive opening weekend at the US box office. The film collected $155 million in its opening weekend.