Jimin To Song Kang: South Korean Stars Set To Enlist In Military This Year

It isn’t news that every adult man in South Korea between the age group 18 to 35 has to enlist for mandatory conscription in the military for about 18 to 21 months. Every year many popular celebrities and idols depart to complete their service in the Army. In the early half of 2023, BTS member J-Hope, Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Nam Joo-Hyuk, and EXO’s Kai were among the several well-known faces to join the South Korean Army. However, there are many more celebrities who will likely enlist themselves by the end of 2023. Here’s taking a look at a few of them:

Song Kang

Known for his leading roles in K-dramas including Love Alarm, Nevertheless, and Forecasting Love and Weather, actor Song Kang quickly became a household name in South Korea since his acting debut in 2017. Born April 23, 1994, the actor has turned 29 this year which means the time for his military enlistment is fast approaching. Such is his fame that he has been named the brand ambassador of luxury brands including Prada and Penshoppe. He will next feature in the second season of the Korean apocalyptic horror drama Sweet Home scheduled to release in 2023.

Kim Min-kyu

It was last year when actor Kim Min-kyu confirmed his military enlistment. Ahead of the release of his 2023 drama The Heavenly Idol, his management agency confirmed it is time for him to complete his mandatory service. However, the date of his enlistment hasn’t been made official yet. The Korean star is famous for his roles in Business Proposal, Backstreet Rookie, and Snowdrop.

EXO’s Sehun

Be it music, fashion, or Korean dramas, there’s no entertainment field that EXO’s youngest member Sehun hasn’t touched. It is time for Sehun to prepare for his military enlistment as the actor has turned 29 this year. Notably, his band member Kai has already departed to complete his mandatory service earlier this year. Meanwhile, Sehun garnered massive appreciation for essaying the lead protagonist, a basketball prodigy Go Yoo in All That We Loved which was released in May 2023.

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups & Jeonghan

K-pop group SEVENTEEN’s leader S.Coups and member Jeonghan’s time for enlisting in the military is fast approaching. Both have turned 27 this year. It is highly likely that the K-pop idols might announce their enlistment dates by the end of this year.

BTS - RM, Suga, Jimin & V

Globally famous boy band BTS announced halting its group activities to allow members to serve in the military. The oldest member of the group Jin and idol J-Hope are currently serving their time in the Army. It is highly plausible that one or two members among RM, Suga, Jimin, and V will soon announce their departure by the end of this year. However, the agency is yet to confirm the official dates.