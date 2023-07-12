Jimmy Shergill Announces Heist Comedy Drama Series Choona; Says ‘It’s Spiteful Yet Appealing’

Jimmy Shergill recently took to his social media handle to announce his next project. Titled Choona, the film is touted to be a dysfunctional heist, loaded with drama and comedy. The film is all set to release on August 3, on Netflix.

Produced by Flying Saucer and written & directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Choona also stars Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt in key roles.

Sharing the poster on Netflix, he wrote, “Yeh sab Aarahe hain “CHOONA” lagaane .”

Sharing his excitement on the title’s announcement, Jimmy Shergill said, “This is my first outing with Netflix and I am looking forward to Choona. As an actor, I have always been inclined towards stories that push me to explore my capabilities. Also, as an audience myself, I personally like narratives that are engaging, character-driven and bring out the flavour of our rich cultural backdrop. Choona gave me an opportunity to play a character that’s spiteful yet appealing, which to me is unique. The story itself is high-spirited, captive and engaging.”

Experience this rollercoaster of a narrative full of wit, humour, and electrifying chemistry that will make you want to be a part of this heist - in some way or the other.

Jimmy Shergill, who is known for films like Mohabbatein, Tanu Weds Manu, and Happy Bhag Jayegi, was last seen in the thriller movie Operation Mayfair. He also had a cameo in Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL.