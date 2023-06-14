Jin Makes Special Promise To BTS Fans As K-Pop Band Turns 10, Updates On Military Discharge Date

BTS member Jin may not have been with fans for the 10th debut anniversary of the popular K-pop band, owing to his military duty, but Kim Seok-jin has a special surprise planned for next year. Jin, who is currently serving as an active soldier in South Korean military, has penned a heartfelt letter to fans as BTS turned 10.

In a lengthy letter, Jin thanked BTS ARMYs for their continuous and unflinching love and support over the years. The singer wrote on Weverse, as per translation by Twitter user @btsbaragi_jk, “Hello, it’s Jin. Thanks to you all, our ARMYs, we get to celebrate/welcome our 10th anniversary. There’s a saying that even rivers and mountains change if it’s 10 years, but it’s quite fascinating/amazing that BTS and ARMYs’ love doesn’t change."

“I, too, of course, want to give you all something as 10th anniversary content, but… as I can’t be together with [you all], I’m with such a bummed out heart (i.e. it’s such a bummer/shame). I should’ve filmed more of various content before enlisting, but I don’t know how to convey my apologetic/sorry heart (i.e. IDK how to express my apologies) [to you all],” Jin apologised to fans.

Kim Seok-jin also updated fans on his military discharge date. He shared that he would meet his fans through Weverse live as soon as he got discharged from his military service.

Kim Seok Jin said, “I know/am aware that our remaining members are diligently proceeding well with the 10th anniversary content, and.. I, who have ‘365 days’ ‘1 year’ left of military service, for our 11th anniversary content, will try to come see you all through Weverse live by going to the company, rather than going home, as soon as I am discharged [from the military] Of course, with it (*the time of being discharged) being early [in the day] I may go and stay at home [for a bit] and come, but I won’t make any plans and try to be with you all on my day of discharge on [our] 11th anniversary. I’m so happy I can at least say something like this haha."