Jin Teases J-Hope For His Letter, Tell BTS Member 'How Dare You...'

BTS member Jung Hoseok, also popularly known by his stage name J-Hope, shared his first letter recently ever since he was enlisted in the military. He shared the heartwarming letter on Weverse and thanked ARMYs for their love and support. In the letter, he informed his fans about his whereabouts and assured them he is doing well. Now Jin has teased J-Hope for his letter as evident from a tweet that is going viral.

The tweet that was shared by netizen contained a snippet of Jin’s reaction J-Hope’s letter on Weverse. It read,"To Hobi from seokjin 🐹What are you doing? Letter from Hobi. This is my content. Why are you copying mine. Send deposit. 🐹How dare you. You are just private first class. If you see me on vacation, Don’t think about look at my eyes."

[Weverse] To Hobi from seokjin🐹What are you doing? Letter from Hobi. This is my content. Why are you copying mine. Send deposit. 🐹How dare you. You are just private first class. If you see me on vacation, Don't think about look at my eyes.

For the unaware, the letter that was issued by J-Hope yesterday, when translated to English, read, “Army!! How are you doing??? ❤️‍ It’s a great weekend. I have just finished my teaching and research lectures as an instructor at the 36th Division Baekho Training Center, and I have been appointed as a diligent Assistant Instructor for the trainees. As expected, I have been very busy with my duties, and I haven’t had time to share news… So, I came here briefly to convey my greetings through this message. While carrying out my military duties in the hot month of July, I remembered those days when I was passionately active as J-Hope around this time last year. Although we have different appearances, I believe that the burning desire to envision the future is the same!!!! I wanted to let you know that I am living as Jeong Hoseok and J-Hope, unchanged in any situation or place, hahaha Please take care of yourselves, ARMY, in this hot weather~~ Stay safe from the rain~~~ I wish good health to all the soldiers, including the trainees !!!!!!! Loyalty!!"

J-Hope is the second member, along with Jin from BTS, who has enlisted in the military to finish his compulsory military service. In May, it was reported that he had been appointed as an assistant instructor in the military. The rest of the BTS members—Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are expected to enlist by the end of this year. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Currently, the global pop group is on hiatus, with each member preparing to finish their solo projects and enlist in the military soon. Jungkook, the youngest of the BTS members, will release his single ‘SEVEN’ on July 14.