Jisoo, Ahn Bo Hyun Dating Since May; Couple Spent Most Date Nights at BLACKPINK Star's Home

BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun are dating. The couple confirmed their relationship via their agencies on Thursday, August 3. The news of their relationship was first revealed by Dipatch Korea. The publication not only shared photos of the couple spotted together but also revealed that the couple has been dating since May this year. The report detailed in on the 35-year-old South Korean actor and 28-year-old singer’s relationship.

It is reported that the couple spent most of their time indoors, hosting most date nights at Jisoo’s home in Yongsan district of Seoul. As translated by Koreaboo, a source told Dispatch that the couple would spend time at Jisoo’s house, having dinner together. The reason being Jisoo’s popularity. “Jisoo is a member of a world star girl group. There was no other choice since there are limited date places," the insider claimed.

Ahn Bo Hyun, who is best known for his work in Itaewon Class and Yumi’s Cells, would reportedly bring take-out food to her place and they would enjoy a meal together. It has also been reported that due to his busy schedule, Ah Bo Hyun adjusted his work timings to match with Jisoo’s schedule. “There were not many days Jisoo was in Korea. Ahn Bo Hyun coordinated his schedule to make sure it matched Jisoo’s so they could be together," the source said. Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun have shared interests in acting, singing and even fashion.

We are so happy for the couple!

Earlier in the day, as reported by Soompi, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment, Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s respective agencies, confirmed the news that the stars are dating. YG said, “They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth.” FN also said, “They are getting to know each other.”