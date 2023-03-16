After starring as Vidya Balan’s husband in the OTT release Shakuntala Devi, actor Jisshu Sengupta will soon be seen in another film with a similar title. Jisshu, one of the most sought after actors from Bengal, has been a part of several Hindi and well as South projects. He is now starring in Shaakuntalam, one of the much-awaited mythological films of the year starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

On Jisshu’s birthday (March 15), the makers released the handsome actor’s character poster from the film, introducing him as Devraaj Indra. The caption read, “Here’s Indra… in all his splendour, the King of the Devas, a pivotal role in the tale of Shakuntala-Dushyant…"

This is not the first time the actor has taken up a godly role. His fans will know that Jisshu started his career with a Bengali TV series, Mahaprabhu, where he portrayed the role of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. The role gained him much recognition, so much so that viewers considered him the living embodiment of the 15th century saint.

Jisshu has been part of several historical projects too. He made his Bollywood debut with Shyam Benegal’s National Award winning film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004). He has starred in Manikarnika, NTR: Kathanayakudu, Shyam Singha Roy and Sita Ramam in the recent past.

Shaakuntalam is finally gearing up for its release next month and expectations are quite high surrounding the film, since Samantha Ruth Prabhu is playing the titular role. Samantha has been paired opposite Dev Mohan in the film. Shaakuntalam also features Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in key roles and is based on Kalidasa’s Abhijnanashakuntalam. The film is set to release on April 14.

