CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gadar 2Yaariyan 2Anurag KashyapKartik Aaryan Tamannaah Bhatia
Home » Movies » Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Headed For Divorce, Couple Having 'Serious Problems' In Marriage: Report
1-MIN READ

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Headed For Divorce, Couple Having 'Serious Problems' In Marriage: Report

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 21:07 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in 2019 in Las Vegas.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in 2019 in Las Vegas.

According to the reports, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner might be headed for a divorce due to serious problems in their marriage.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed for a divorce, if a new report is to be believed. The couple, who are parents to two children, have been married in May 2019 in Las Vegas. They hosted a second wedding later that year. While Joe and Sophie have been private people, keeping their relationship away from the spotlight, TMZ reported that they have been having ‘serious problems’ in their marriage and could be headed for a split.

A source told the outlet that Joe Jonas had his team contact and consult with two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. “He is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie," the report claimed. The international publication also stated that the couple’s children, daughter Willa and her little sister, have been witn Joe Jonas through the Jonas Brothers tour. It is also claimed that Joe has not been wearing his wedding ring lately, fuelling speculations that they have split.

The report also pointed out that Joe and Sophie recently sold their joint home in Miami. The couple had purchased the Miami mansion just a year ago.

The couple is yet to react to the reports.

Joe, who is 34, married Sophie, who is currently 27, after they dated for a few years. They began dating in 2016 after Joe slipped into her DMs. In May 2019, the couple had their Vegas wedding but Sophie revealed that they broke up a day before their wedding.

“It was the worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind,’” Turner told UK’s The Independent.

Sophie, who met Joe when she was 20, said she was “going through this phase of being very mentally unwell" when they first began dating.

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way," she said.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. joe jonas
  2. Sophie Turner
  3. hollywood
first published:September 03, 2023, 21:07 IST
last updated:September 03, 2023, 21:07 IST