Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Headed For Divorce, Couple Having 'Serious Problems' In Marriage: Report

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed for a divorce, if a new report is to be believed. The couple, who are parents to two children, have been married in May 2019 in Las Vegas. They hosted a second wedding later that year. While Joe and Sophie have been private people, keeping their relationship away from the spotlight, TMZ reported that they have been having ‘serious problems’ in their marriage and could be headed for a split.

A source told the outlet that Joe Jonas had his team contact and consult with two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. “He is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie," the report claimed. The international publication also stated that the couple’s children, daughter Willa and her little sister, have been witn Joe Jonas through the Jonas Brothers tour. It is also claimed that Joe has not been wearing his wedding ring lately, fuelling speculations that they have split.

The report also pointed out that Joe and Sophie recently sold their joint home in Miami. The couple had purchased the Miami mansion just a year ago.

The couple is yet to react to the reports.

Joe, who is 34, married Sophie, who is currently 27, after they dated for a few years. They began dating in 2016 after Joe slipped into her DMs. In May 2019, the couple had their Vegas wedding but Sophie revealed that they broke up a day before their wedding.

“It was the worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind,’” Turner told UK’s The Independent.

Sophie, who met Joe when she was 20, said she was “going through this phase of being very mentally unwell" when they first began dating.

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way," she said.