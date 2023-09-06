CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner: 'Marriage Is Irretrievably Broken'
Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 06:23 IST

United States of America (USA)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in 2019 in Las Vegas.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed for a divorce. It has been reported that the Jonas Brothers singer has filed for the divorce.

Joe Jonas files for divorce from his wife, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The couple was married for two years and welcomed two children, 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old daughter. The petition filed by the Jonas Brothers singer stated “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Joe has asked for a joint custody of the children. A source told TMZ that “Joe and Sophie have a prenup — something Joe also addresses in his divorce docs."

The international publication also reported that Joe wants the court to help establish a parenting plan for Joe and Sophie that could help the now-exes “frequent and continuing contact with both parties." Joe has also stated that he will take his daughters on tour with him when they are with him and has put forward the issue of child support.

According to the publication, their lifestyle isn’t the same which is causing a fiction between the two. “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," the source claimed.

The news of their split comes shortly after it was reported that Joe and Sophie have ‘serious problems’ in their marriage. The rumours of their split was fuelled by Joe’s recent spotting sans the wedding ring. However, on Tuesday, Joe has fans believing that he dismissed the rumours after he wore his wedding ring at the recent Jonas Brothers concert.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are yet to comment about divorce reports. Joe, who is 34, married Sophie, who is currently 27, after they dated for a few years. They began dating in 2016 after Joe slipped into her DMs. In May 2019, the couple had their Vegas wedding.

Joe and Sophie have kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Speaking with MR PORTER in November 2022, Joe explained, ““I want to feel like an open book. But when we started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

