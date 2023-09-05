Joe Jonas Seemingly ENDS Divorce Rumours With This Sexy Photo, Sophie Turner Remains Mum

Singer Joe Jonas has seemingly shut down rumours of divorce from Sophie Turner with his latest photo. The Jonas Brothers singer, who is currently touring with Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, shared his first post since split reports and ensured his wedding ring is the spotlight. Joe looked like oh-so-sexy in the photo, posing with a glass in hand and the wedding ring shinning bright. He looked intensely at the camera as he posed for the lens. Although he shared the photo with no caption, fans believed the photo was a subtle reply to the rumours.

“Y’all really made this man post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring because of rumors going around the internet lmao," a fan wrote. “He said here are BOTH rings. Now shut up," a second fan noted. “He really said: here’s the ring. now shut up," a third comment read. “Joe out here squashing all the rumours 💍," a fourth fan wrote. Meanwhile, Sophie is yet to react to the claims.

On Sunday, TMZ claimed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been having ‘serious problems’ in their marriage and could be headed for a split. A source told the outlet that Joe Jonas had his team contact and consult with two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. “He is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie," the report claimed. The international publication also stated that the couple’s children, daughter Willa and her little sister, have been witn Joe Jonas through the Jonas Brothers tour. It is also claimed that Joe has not been wearing his wedding ring lately, fuelling speculations that they have split.

Joe, who is 34, married Sophie, who is currently 27, in 2019 after they dated for a few years. They began dating in 2016 after Joe slipped into her DMs.