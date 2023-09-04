Joe Jonas Slips Wedding Ring Back On Amid Sophie Turner Divorce Rumours, See New Photos

Joe Jonas shared a new photo over the weekend amid the growing rumours of his divorce from Sophie Turner. The Jonas Brothers singer, who has been married to the Game of Thrones alum since 2019, has been touring with Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas for a few weeks now. While he has been seen in his best spirits since the tour kicked off, photos surfaced showing Joe sans his wedding ring in recent days. However, new pictures from his latest concert with his brothers had Joe sporting the ring again.

Fans attending the Jonas Brothers concert on Sunday night in the US shared photos from the memorable night. In the photos, Joe was seen wearing his wedding ring.

Joe Jonas wears his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers’ show tonight in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/edDtvPmNko— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2023

In another photo shared late Saturday night (IST), Joe Jonas was seen seated with Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas in an outdoor set up. The trio was seen spending the Labour Day weekend together. Sharing the photo, Joe wrote, “Happy Labor Day weekend everyone. This tour has be incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow."

Many took to the comments section to discuss the wedding ring. “THERES THE WEDDING RING JOE ❤️❤️," a fan seemingly relieved commented. “I love how we all just went looking for his ring ," a comment read. “Joe with his ring back on ," a third comment read. “He literally has his wedding ring on can people stop ," a fourth fan wrote. “Joe’s wearing his wedding ring in this photo so everyone can chill the f**k out," a fifth fan wrote.

TMZ reported on Sunday that Joe and Sophie could be headed to a divorce. A source told the outlet that the couple has been having ‘serious problems’ in their marriage. A source told the outlet that Joe Jonas had his team contact and consult with two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. “He is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie," the report claimed. The international publication also stated that the couple’s children, daughter Willa and her little sister, have been witn Joe Jonas through the Jonas Brothers tour. It is also claimed that Joe has not been wearing his wedding ring lately, fuelling speculations that they have split.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are yet to comment about divorce rumours.