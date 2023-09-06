Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner CONFIRM Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage, Say ‘There Are Many Narratives…’

Joe Jonas files for divorce from his wife, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The couple was married for two years and welcomed two children, 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old daughter. The petition filed by the Jonas Brothers singer stated “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Joe has asked for a joint custody of the children. A source told TMZ that “Joe and Sophie have a prenup — something Joe also addresses in his divorce docs."

The international publication also reported that Joe wants the court to help establish a parenting plan for Joe and Sophie that could help the now-exes “frequent and continuing contact with both parties." Joe has also stated that he will take his daughters on tour with him when they are with him and has put forward the issue of child support.

According to the publication, their lifestyle isn’t the same which is causing a fiction between the two. “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," the source claimed.

Breaking their silence on it, they issued a joint statement that read, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is an united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The comments for the post were turned off.